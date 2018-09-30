Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's Family Trip to NYC

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Sep. 30, 2018 1:20 PM
While they have been separated for more than three years and are seeing other people, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick occasionally still take family vacations together with their kids.
The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians couple and their three children, Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3, traveled by private plane to New York City for a weekend visit and filmed parts of it for the show's new season.
"When things are going well between Scott and Kourtney, the like to do things together as a family unit for the sake of the kids," a source told E! News. "The kids love when they all get to be together and Kourtney and Scott have been great at co-parenting lately. Everyone is really happy."
The family's joint trip comes just before Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode, in which Kim says Scott texted her to say that he wants to have another baby with Kourtney.
"Scott and Kourtney both had separate commitments in New York City, but also made time together with the kids," the source said.
The source said that on Saturday night, Kourtney, 39, supported sister Kim Kardashianand husband Kanye West at the live taping of Saturday Night Live, where he served as the musical guest, and then babysat their daughter North, 5, when the couple went out after the show.
Kourtney posted on her Instagram Stories an image of her, North and Penelope in bed with her, writing, "Slumber party 2:47 a.m."
On Friday night, Scott, 35, took the children to the Sugar Factory NYC. The group dined on Rainbow Sliders and chicken fingers and fries, another source told E! News. The kids couldn't get enough of all of the sweet treats and enjoyed the Virgin Ocean Blue Goblet and Virgin Lollipop Passion Goblet, the source added.
Kourtney broke up with Scott in July 2015. Since then, they have remained committed to co-parenting their children and have spent time together with them many times since the split, including on trips; in 2017, Scott and Kourtney and the children vacationed in Hawaii together.
Scott and Kourtney are currently both seeing other people; He has been dating Sofia Richie, 20, for about a year, while his ex has been seeing grown-ish star and family friend Luka Sabbat, who is also 20, for at least the past couple of weeks, following a breakup from long-term boyfriend Younes Bendjima.
"Kourtney is really happy right now with all aspects of her life," another source told E! News last week. "She is truly in a good place. Things are really going well with her relationship with Scott and the kids, and she hasn't lost sleep since splitting with Younes."
