Awkward.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian is caught red-handed gossiping about sister Kourtney Kardashian. Apparently, Scott Disick confided in the KKW Beauty boss that he "wants to have another baby" with Kourt…and Kim moves quickly to share the news.

"I think he just wants one more," Kanye West's wife spills to pal Larsa Pippen. "And she wants one more."

"If they both want to have more kids, like why not have them together?" Larsa adds. "Their kids are gorgeous."

Even though both Scott and Kourtney are seeing other people, Kim says the former flames "don't even have to have sex" as the twosome could conceive via IVF. Not to mention, the KUWTK veteran admits she does "hold onto this hope of Kourtney and Scott."