Shocking TV Exits: Damon Wayans and Lethal Weapon Is Just the Latest Major Shakeup

Peretti's exit is a different story. Brooklyn Nine-Nine is making the job to NBC after five seasons on Fox. Peretti, who has been involved in the show's promotion since it was saved from cancellation, tweeted about her plans to leave the series. The comedian welcomed a son in 2017 with husband Jordan Peele and her character, Gina Linetti, sat out several episodes of the fifth season. Peretti will appear in the sixth season, exit at some point, and eventually return, according to the actress and executive producer Dan Goor.

"From the moment Mike Schur and I decided to create this show, we wanted Chelsea Peretti to be part of it, and she always will be. She has brought so much to her amazing, hilarious, unique portrayal of Gina Linetti, which is not surprising since she is one of the funniest people in history," series co-creator Goor said in a statement released on Twitter. "We have tried really hard to create a storyline for her departure that lives up to a character who can only be described as 'The human embodiment of the 100 emoji.' While it's sad to see a member of the family leave, we are so proud of Chelsea and excited for what she does next. Also, I know for a fact this isn't the last we'll see of Gina Linetti. I mean, she got run over by a friggin' bus, and she only missed like a week of work.