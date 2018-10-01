Priyanka Chopra Loves Seeing Her "Bae" Nick Jonas in Uniform

Who needs cheerleaders when you have Priyanka Chopra on the sidelines?

As Nick Jonas enjoyed another trip to Mumbai with his fiancée, the "Jealous" singer decided to play some sports with a few new and old friends.

Lucky for him, Priyanka was more than happy to support from the sidelines.

In a new Instagram post, the Quantico star shared several photos of her man "playing for humanity." Maybe she loves his bloody knee after a physical game of soccer. Maybe it's the outfit that includes a makeshift headband, yellow sneakers and Nike tank-top. Whatever the case may be, Priyanka was a big fan.

"Bae in Bombae!!" she wrote on Instagram when sharing several memories. "#friends #mumbai #football @nickjonas." And yes, Nick "liked" the pics after they were posted.