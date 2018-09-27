Freeform Plans Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Special With Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, Dove Cameron and More

Sisters! Get ready to sing. Freeform announced it will air a star-studded Hocus Pocus 25th anniversary special on Saturday, Oct. 20. The new special, Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash, will air as part of the network's new 31 Nights of Halloween programming block.

The celebration of the cult-classic film's anniversary will feature interviews with the movie's stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, Omri Katz, Thora Birch, Doug Jones, Amanda Shepherd, Larry Bagby, Jason Marsden and Tobias Jelinek, as well as director Kenny Ortega, writers Mick Garris and David Kirschner, choreographer Peggy Holmes and composer John Debney. Dove Cameron, PrettyMuch and Junior New System will perform.