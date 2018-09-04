Something wicked this way comes to Freeform. Yep, we're talking about the 13 Nights of Halloween, the annual programming block of specials and beloved movies, but this year there's a big twist: It's 31 Nights of Halloween. More spooky, more scary, more Hocus Pocus.

The network will launch 31 Nights of Halloween on October 1 (duh), and will celebrate the 25th anniversaries of both Hocus Pocus and Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas. The 31 nights will end with an all-day Hocus Pocus marathon. You can never get too much of the Sanderson sisters. New programming this year includes Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic, premiering Sunday, Oct. 14. The special will take viewers behind the scenes with a tour of Disney parks.

See the full schedule below.