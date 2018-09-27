Robert Pattinson and Mia Goth Unite Days After Their Exes' Romance Is Revealed

Robert Pattinson and Mia Goth appeared unfazed by any romance drama as they reunited in Spain on Thursday.

The co-stars were spotted at the 2018 San Sebastian International Film Festival, where they attended a photo call for their new movie High Life, which they filmed together last summer. These new photos of the duo together come just two days after it was announced that Goth and Shia LaBeouf are getting a divorce.

"Shia and Mia have filed for divorce," a rep for the Even Stevens alum told E! News on Tuesday. "The separation is amicable and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private."

Goth and LaBeouf, who met on the set of Nymphomaniac, eloped in Las Vegas eloped in Las Vegas in Oct. 2016.