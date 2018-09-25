Kathryn Dennis Focused on Her Kids After Thomas Ravenel's Arrest

In Kathryn Dennis' world, her children come before any drama.

Just hours after news broke of Thomas Ravenel's arrest, the mother of his two children took to Instagram with a cryptic post.

"Everything in life to me," she wrote to her followers with a photo of daughter Kensie and son Saint smiling for the camera.

Kathryn also took to Twitter where she wrote about a different topic. "People are on the side of the road with signs saying '#believesurvivors in mount pleasant,'" she wrote.

While she isn't addressing Thomas' situation directly, the Southern Charm star has continued to focus on her children as her ex continues making headlines.