Justin Theroux Breaks His Silence on Jennifer Aniston Split

Justin Theroux is speaking out for the first time about his split from Jennifer Aniston, calling the breakup "heartbreaking," yet "gentle."

The 47-year-old actor and 49-year-old actress revealed in February that they had separated at the end of 2017 after two years of marriage and that they remain "best friends."

"The good news is that was probably the most—I'm choosing my words really carefully—it was kind of the most gentle separation, in that there was no animosity," Theroux told the New York Times in comments posted on Sunday.

"Again, neither one of us is dead, neither one of us is looking to throw hatchets at each other," he later added. "It's more like, it's amicable. It's boring, but, you know, we respected each other enough that it was as painless as it could be."