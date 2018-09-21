John Legend Dishes on Daughter Luna Starting Preschool

John Legend may be an EGOT winner, but that doesn't mean he's too busy to keep up with his regular daddy duties.

While attending Caruso's Palisades Village opening gala in Pacific Palisades, Calif. on Thursday, the "All of Me" singer dished on what his daughter, Luna, is learning in preschool.

"She's just starting school, and she's learning how to play with other kids she's never met before," he told E! News. "It's a journey, you know."

However, it looks like his 2-year-old tot may need a little more practice. Last month, Chrissy Teigen posted a video of her firstborn admitting to pushing a boy in her class.

The little lady started school in August. The Lip Sync Battle host even made her daughter a family photo album in case she gets sad or upset during the day. However, the mother of two admitted she didn't have the easiest time at her daughter's orientation.

"Hello everyone from Luna's school orientation today. I'm sorry I projectile puked caffeine upon arrival, couldn't open my eyes and had the noisiest newborn in the room. (not a joke, very sorry, see you tomorrow)," she tweeted at the time.