Where's Game of Thrones? Relax, Because Producers Said "It's the Biggest Thing We've Ever Done"

Winter is coming, again, and you still won't have new Game of Thrones episodes.

The final season of the hit HBO drama, which just took home another Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series at the 2018 ceremony, won't premiere until sometime in 2019, making for another long wait to return to Westeros. It's been more than a year since Game of Thrones was on the air, season seven wrapped up in August 2017.

You've heard it was a shortened season, but it's going to be big. How big?

"The final season's taking a long time because it's the biggest thing we've ever done," series co-creator David Benioff said backstage at the Emmys. "It was nearly a full year in Belfast either prepping it or actually shooting it. I think when people see it they're going to understand why it took so long. The last season is far beyond what we've ever attempted before."