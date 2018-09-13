You can't please everybody. At least Kit Harington knows that well before the Game of Thrones series finale airs. Harington, who has filmed the last season of Game of Thrones already and knows how the series ends, hinted it will be a divisive finale.

"I think a TV series that's spanned eight, nine years is an incredibly difficult thing to end," Harington told MTV at TIFF. "I think not everyone's going to be happy, you know, and you can't please everyone. My favorite TV shows are Sopranos, Breaking Bad, and The Wire, and they all ended in a way that…It's never going to satisfy you."

And they say Jon Snow knows nothing...

Harington was promoting his new movie The Death and Life of John F. Donovan.