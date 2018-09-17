Game of Thrones Wins Outstanding Drama Series Emmy at 2018 Ceremony

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Sep. 17, 2018 8:07 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Emilia Clarke, GOT, Game of Thrones

Like the dragons Daenerys Targaryen rides, Game of Thrones came roaring back at the Emmys to take home the 2018 award for Outstanding Drama Series.

Thrones sat out last year's ceremony after taking the top award in 2016. The HBO fantasy beat out last year's winner The Handmaid's Tale, as well as The Crown, This Is Us, Stranger Things, Westworld and The Americans to take home the award at the 2018 ceremony.

Peter Dinklage took home the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series as well this year.

"Writing for these actors behind us is the honor of a lifetime," series co-creator David Benioff said on stage.

Photos

2018 Emmys Red Carpet Fashion

Benioff also thanked the Westeros mastermind George R.R. Martin, the author of the books the series is based on. "The show could not be without the mad genius of George," Weiss said. Martin was on stage with the cast and crew.

"A show is only as good as the people who make it and we are blessed and lucky to have the greatest cast, the greatest crew, the greatest producers," co-creator D.B. Weiss added.

Game of Thrones will return for its final season in 2019.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Emmys , Emmys , Game Of Thrones , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment
Latest News
Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominations

Mandy Moore, Queer Eye Fab 5

Queer Eye's Fab 5 Mingled With Some Incredible Celebs at the 2018 Emmys

Sandra Oh, TR Knight, 2018 Emmy Awards, 2018 Emmys, Reunions

All the Reunions That Could Have Happened at the 2018 Emmy Awards

Yvette Nicole Brown, Gillian Jacobs, Joel McHale

TV Cast Reunions That Made Our Nostalgia-Loving Hearts Swell

Emmys 2018 Fashion Round-Up

Julie Chen, Big Brother

Julie Chen Reportedly Leaving The Talk After Husband Les Moonves' CBS Exit

Glenn Weiss, Jan Svendsen, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Winners

The Best Internet Reactions to the 2018 Emmys

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.