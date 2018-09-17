Colin Jost and Michael Che's Best Moments Hosting the 2018 Emmys

Their opening monologue tackled a whole bunch of relevant topics, including diversity, with Jost joking, that "an all-white reboot of Atlanta called 15 miles Outside of Atlanta" would be going to TV soon, "and it focuses on white women who call the police on the cast of Atlanta."

They also commented on the recent controversy surrounding Roseanne Barr and the constant reports of sexual assault and abuse in Hollywood.

When commenting on Netflix receiving the most nominations of any network, Jost said, "If you're a network executive, that's the scariest thing you can possibly hear except maybe, 'Sir, Ronan Farrow is on line one.'" TRUTH.

Che also welcomed everyone to the show by saying it was an honor to share the night with the "many, many talented and creative people in Hollywood who haven't been caught yet."