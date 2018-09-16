5 Things We Learned from Soon-Yi Previn's Bombshell Interview About Woody Allen, Mia Farrow and More

Soon-Yi Previn, the wife of Woody Allen and adopted daughter of actress Mia Farrowand André Previn, has broken her silence about scandals and rumors surrounding her family.

In a lengthy New York magazine profile, Soon-Yi addresses her upbringing and tenuous relationship with her mom. "I really can't come up with a pleasant memory," she told Daphne Merkin of New York.

Soon-Yi initially met Allen via Farrow. The director and actress were in a relationship when Soon-Yi was younger. Later on, Soon-Yi and Allen's subsequent relationship caused an even bigger wedge between Soon-Yi and her mother, especially after Farrow discovered nude photos of Soon-Yi in Allen's home. "I am a pariah," he said in the interview.

Throughout the profile, Soon-Yi spoke candidly about Farrow, portraying her in a rather unflattering light. Soon-Yi asserted that her relationship with Allen was not revenge against her mom who raised her in what she described as an abusive environment. "I was never interested in writing a Mommie Dearest, getting even with Mia — none of that," she told the magazine.

