Stranger Things' David Harbour Officiates Fan's Wedding After Twitter Challenge

Chief Hopper blesses this union!

In January, Stranger Things fan Ericka Millholland from Springfield, Illinois reached out to star David Harbour on social media and asked would take to get him to officiate her wedding to Daniel Rockwood in September. The actor's answer? 125,000 retweets...and the first slice of cake. Well, they got almost 132,000 retweets, so Harbour got ordained and performed her marriage ceremony this weekend—dressed as Chief Hopper, no less!

He posted a photo from the wedding on Twitter on Saturday.

"Hey internet. I know it's been awhile. I retreated. Needed some space. You probably get it. But I've been thinking about ya in the interim. And all your retweets. And so me and some fun folks in Springfield, Illinois made good on our promise we made all those months ago," he wrote.