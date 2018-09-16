How Nick Jonas Created His Own Path to Success Outside the Jonas Brothers

In the book of Nick Jonas, the Jonas Brothers was always meant to be just a chapter.

When you think of the singer and actor, chances are his famous boy band group with brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas quickly comes to mind.

But long after "Burnin' Up" hit Radio Disney and Camp Rock premiered on Disney Channel, Nick and the guys have evolved in more ways than one. Kevin is a father and husband while Joe is the front man to DNCE.

As for Nick, the newly engaged Hollywood star continues to prove on his 26th birthday that he's the ultimate trailblazer of the popular trio.

It started at just seven years old when Nick secured a Broadway musical role in Les Misérables and Beauty and the Beast. Fast-forward to 11 when he wrote his first song that eventually turned into a record deal with Columbia Records at just 12 years old. And on September 5, 2005, Nicholas Jonas was released proving he was way ahead of the music game.