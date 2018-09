Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins Hit NYFW Together Amid Romance Rumors

Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins continue to fuel romance rumors.

The 68-year-old Olympic athlete and the 22-year-old model attended Jeremy Scott's New York Fashion Week Show on Thursday night in New York City. Jenner and her rumored girlfriend posed for photos together backstage and sat front row together at the show.

On Friday, Jenner shared a photo with Hutchins and Scott at the show with the caption, "So much fun last night with @itsjeremyscott at the @moschino show."

Jenner and Hutchins have been making many appearances on each other's social media accounts for several months now, increasing the relationship speculation. Back in July, Jenner attended the 2018 ESPYs with Hutchins by her side.