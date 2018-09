Ben Affleck Spotted for the First Time Since Entering Rehab

Ben Affleck has been spotted for the first time since entering rehab last month.

The 46-year-old Oscar winner, dressed in fitness attire, was photographed outside of his house on Wednesday, but that doesn't mean he has left treatment for good. A source tells E! News that Affleck hasn't left rehab, explaining to us, "He travels to and from in patient to work out. He is accompanied by his therapist and coach."

The insider adds that this is "all part of his regime outline by his rehab."

Affleck entered rehab for a third time in late August after being driven there by his ex, Jennifer Garner, who staged an intervention prior to taking him get to treatment.