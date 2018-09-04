That's So Raven's Orlando Brown Flashes a Smile in Latest Mugshot

Orlando Brown was all smiles in his latest arrest mugshot.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) confirmed to E! News that the That's So Raven star was arrested on Sept. 2 on one count of burglary. The Disney Channel star's mugshot from his most recent arrest shows him flashing a wide grin while getting his photo taken.

The burglary arrest is just the latest in a string of charges against Brown. In June, he was arrested for felony drug possession plus misdemeanor charges of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and obstructing a public officer. Police said at the time that Brown was in the possession of meth and a pipe.

Brown smiled for another mugshot back in January when he was arrested after police responded to a family disturbance call. E! News learned at the time that there was a verbal altercation with Brown, his girlfriend and his girlfriend's mom. The actor apparently had an outstanding warrant out for his arrest. He was then booked in Barstow County Jail on the charges on battery against a spouse, resisting a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance.