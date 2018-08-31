The Bachelor Has Picked Its Next Leading Man

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Aug. 31, 2018 3:25 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
The Next Bachelor, Colton, Joe, Jason

ABC

Everything is coming up roses!

As the countdown begins for ABC's official announcement of the next Bachelor, a source confirms to E! News that an offer has been made and accepted.

The obvious next question is who could it be?!

Ultimately, we have to wait until Tuesday morning when Good Morning America reveals the lucky guy. And yes, he will be sitting down for his first interview as The Bachelor.

Earlier this month, E! News learned that at least six men are in the running including "Grocery Store" Joe Amabile, Colton Underwood, Jason Tartick and Blake Horstmann.

"I have to tell you I have never seen a casting like this where everybody is all over the place," ABC executive Rob Mills previously shared with E! News. "I think we've heard every name under the sun."

Photos

Bachelor & Bachelorette Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together!

Through the suspense and speculation, several prominent members of Bachelor Nation have shared their picks for who could make a great Bachelor.

"I don't say my opinion on this but this year, you have four guys that are incredible. I think you can go with Colton, Jason, Blake and Joe would be a good shot too," Ben Higgins shared with E! News at Clayton Kershaw's Ping Pong 4 Purpose charity event. "Those are all going to be good choices. I like those guys. I've met them all. Fortunately for the show, they're in a good place. They've found some solid people."

And for those hoping it's Ben, he told E! News that "it's just not the right timing."

According to Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, they are curious to see what happens between Joe and Kendall Long on Bachelor in Paradise.

"If that doesn't work out...I think he's awesome. He's real," Jared recently told E! News. Ashley added, "We all like him. He's very real and raw and he doesn't sugarcoat things. He's not like the PR friendly guy, which is kind of nice to see."

Then there's Becca Kufrin's perspective. While the former Bachelorette star is happily engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen, she can't help but wish good things for her former co-stars including Jason.

"He's such a sweetheart. I want all of those guys to find somebody like what I found in Garrett but Jason will always have a soft spot in my heart. He just has such an exuberant personality, he's just fun and it's contagious so I would love to watch Jason," she told E! News at the Diff x Becca Kufrin Nala collection preview. "I think it'd be such a fun season. He'd go all in on every single date and make every girl feel comfortable. I think he'd be good, I think Wills [Reid] or even Colton—they all deserve to find someone. I would support any of the guys for sure."

Watch the big Bachelor reveal on Good Morning America Tuesday morning.  

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Bachelor , Reality TV , Casting , TV , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News

"ER" Actress Shot to Death by Police After Pulling BB Gun

Top "Bachelor" Contenders for New Season

TV's Top Leading Lady

TV's Top leading Lady 2018: Vote in the Final Round

Emmy Rossum, Shameless

Emmy Rossum's Shameless Exit Devastates Fans, But Most Understand

Roseanne, Roseanne Revival

The Conners Cast Back at Work: See the TV Family at Their First Post-Roseanne Table Read

Jack Ryan, John Krasinski

Jack Ryan Goes After Dwight Schrute in The Office Mash-Up We Need

TV Stars Leaving Shows, Emmy Rossum, Andrew Lincoln, Connie Britton, Jessica Capshaw, Sarah Drew, Pauley Perrette

Why Emmy Rossum, Andrew Lincoln and More Stars Are Leaving Their Hit Shows

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.