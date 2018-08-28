Becca Kufrin is done handing out roses, but she has someone in mind for who she would like to see doing the honors next.

E! News sat down with Kufrin at the Diff x Becca Kufrin Nala collection preview at Elephante in Santa Monica, Calif. to discuss her new eyewear line and more. The former Bachelorette star dished on why she would love to see Jason Tartick and his perpetually perfect slicked-back hair running the show next season. Becca told E! News exclusively, "He's such a sweetheart."

The Minnesota native wishesd the best for the other 27 men who vied for her heart but ultimately lost to Garrett Yrigoyen. She said, "I want all of those guys to find somebody like what I found in Garrett, but Jason will always have a soft spot in my heart."

Kufrin credited Tartick's "exuberant personality" for why it would be "such a fun season to watch." She told E! News, "He'd go all in on every single date and make every girl feel comfortable."