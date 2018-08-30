Michael Jackson's Kids Discuss His Legacy on His 60th Birthday

According to Prince, carrying out Michael's legacy is a privilege. "As my sister was saying, he led by example, and he obviously had a much larger platform than everyday people do have," he said. To honor Michael, the college student told E! News he set a goal to "help somebody else out" at least once a day, "even if it's a complete stranger." Supporting your local community isn't hard, he argued, and there is a lot "that doesn't require an extravagant amount of effort."

There's no doubt in anyone's mind that Michael would be proud of who his kids have become. "I'm very excited to be here tonight," Prince told E! News. "I'm very honored that I'm able to be a part of something that's very groundbreaking—not just within the AIDS research, with Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation, but also with the charitable contributions that my dad has made throughout the history of his life—as well as posthumously the way he set up his estate."

The eldest Jackson sibling added, "I'm very proud and inspired."