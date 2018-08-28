Louis C.K. Returns to the Stage for the First Time Since Admitting to Sexual Misconduct

Louis C.K. returned to the stage for the first time on Sunday since admitting to sexual misconduct in November.

According to The New York Times, Louis C.K. made an unannounced appearance at the Comedy Cellar in New York this weekend. The establishment's owner, Noam Dworman, told the newspaper Louis C.K. went on stage around 11:00 p.m. and did a 15-minute set of "typical Louis C.K." stuff that included jokes about racism, waitresses tips and parades.

"It sounded just like he was trying to work out some new material," Dworman told The New York Times, "almost like any time of the last 10 years he would come in at the beginning of a new act."

Dworman told the news outlet Louis C.K. seemed "very relaxed" and even received a standing-ovation from the approximate 115 show attendees before his performance. However, not everyone greeted Louis C.K. warmly. According to the newspaper, one audience member called the Comedy Cellar on Monday and expressed disappointment over not receiving advanced notice of Louis C.K.'s performance, allowing him to decide whether or not to attend. However, Dworman said he also received several follow-up emails from attendees expressing their delight that Louis C.K. took the stage.

Still, Dworman told The New York Times "there can't be a permanent life sentence on someone who does something wrong." Nevertheless, he didn't expect Louis C.K. to perform again so soon.

"I didn't think it was going to happen as soon as it did," he told the newspaper. "I had thought that the first time he'd go on would be in a more controlled environment. But he decided to just rip the Band-Aid off."