Cardi B to Open 2018 MTV VMAs One Month After Giving Birth

After announcing her pregnancy in April, the 25-year-old decided to scale back her professional endeavors in order to best prepare for the arrival of her and rapper Offset's first child together. Even more recently, Cardi ultimately pulled out of Bruno Mars' 24K Magic World Tour to focus on her newborn.

She explained at the time, "I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing. Not only am I just not ready physically, I'm not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it's not healthy for her to be on the road."

After some well-deserved time away, it's safe to say fans can't wait to see Cardi make her return to the stage!