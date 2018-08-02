Model Squad's Devon Windsor's Hangover Solution Is so Relatable

ESC: Devon Windsor

Instagram

When it comes to effortless beauty, Devon Windsor is a pro.

Beyond working on top tier campaigns, the Model Squad star spends her days seaside in beautiful bikinis or at the side of her new fiancé. She's got it all—a thriving career, a swoon-worthy romance and style that makes both seem picture perfect. To top it off, she even has a scent that making her life smell as good as it looks.

Today, Juicy Couture announced that the influencer, who has over 1 million followers,  is one of the four faces of  the Oui Juicy Couture fragrance, which pairs light feminine scents, like watermelon and lemon, with deeper notes of jasmine and wild tuberose. 

"I love that it smells feminine," the influencer told E! News. "But, it's still edgy."

The complex layering of scents resonates with the model. She's classic and feminine, but also loves the sexiness of a red lip and little black dress. 

The star opened up to us, revealing her beauty secrets that makes her social media such a success. Scroll through her must-haves and her best selfies below!

ESC: Devon Windsor

Instagram

use eye cream.

"I use Tata Harper Illuminating Eye Cream to depuff my eyes."

ESC: Devon Windsor

Instagram

Spritz dry shampoo or wash it.

The model decides what she's going to do with her hair based on her work schedule. When she's off-duty, she'll use dry shampoo. But, "If I have a shoot, then I have to wash it," she told us.

ESC: Devon Windsor

Instagram

nude.

The model uses Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk on a day-to-day.

ESC: Devon Windsor

Instagram

lip balm.

Devon goes for a classic: the original Chapstick Lip Balm.

ESC: Devon Windsor

Instagram

is bronzer.

"I used to go heavy on the bronzer" she admitted. Now, she's a pro at applying bronzer for a natural glow and prefers to use Chanel.

ESC: Devon Windsor

Instagram

a red lip.

Her recipe for sultry look: "A red lip with a little black dress."

ESC: Devon Windsor

Instagram

Taking 20+ selfies before posting it on social media.

ESC: Devon Windsor

Instagram

beauty shopping sprees.

The self-described "beauty hoarder" loves to try new products. "I love hair oils, lipsticks and conditioners," she said. "I have so many."

ESC: Devon Windsor

Instagram

go back to sleep.

"When I have a hangover, I eat a bagel and go back to sleep to feel better."

ESC: Devon Windsor

Instagram

moisturize my hair and skin.

"I put on moisturizer on my face and leave-in conditioner in my hair before I go to bed," the model shared. "I'm blonde, so if I don't put in leave-in, my hair will break."

ESC: Devon Windsor

Instagram

is false.

"Beauty secrets are meant to be shared with the world!"

