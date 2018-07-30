Hilary Duff Loves Smelling Like This $2 Product

"I'm also a cocoa butter fan," she shared. "And you know what else? That Neutrogena sesame oil. It smells so good to me. I love, love, love smelling like that."

The Neutrogena Light Sesame Formula Body Oil is just what it sounds like: a very lightweight moisturizer made with seasame oil. The brand promises that the solution will vanish into the skin upon application, sealing in moisture. If you have naturally hydrated skin, the light oil may be enough to give your skin a silky sheen. However, if your skin is dry, you may need to pair it to another product.

"And usually it's not as moisturizing as I need, so I layer it with a body cream," the Lizzie McGuire star revealed.

If you love the smell like Hilary, the product is available in an one ounce bottle for $1.49. This is just enough to apply over your preferred body cream. However, if you fall in love with this drugstore find, it's also available in a 8.5 ounces for $10 and 16 ounces for $17.