The Bachelor's Erica Rose Gives Birth to Baby No 2: Meet Her Daughter Aspen

Erica Rose has given birth to baby no. 2!

E! News can exclusively confirm The Bachelor alumna welcomed a baby girl at 11:30 a.m. today in Texas. The reality star and her husband Charles Sanders have named their daughter Aspen Rose Sanders.

"Mom and Aspen are healthy and doing great and big sis Holland loved meeting her baby sister," Erica told E! News.

It looks the moniker has special meaning to the couple.

"We named her Aspen because that's where we fell in love and also after my Grandfather Albert, who was a real estate developer in Aspen," the mother of two said.

In addition, Erica wore a special push present—a David Yurman peridot and diamond necklace. The bling represents Erica's and Aspen's birthstones.

She also shared pictures of the happy family with E! News.

This is the couple's first child together. Erica also has a 1-year-old daughter, Holland, from a previous relationship.