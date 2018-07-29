Why We Have to Wait for Stranger Things 3 and More Netflix Updates

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Sun., Jul. 29, 2018 12:30 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Stranger Things

Twitter

That Stranger Things  teaser wasn't lying when it said "next summer." 

Netflix's VP of original series explained to reporters during the streaming service's summer TCA press tour that the drama is a "handcrafted show."

"The Duffer brothers and [EP] Shawn Levy have worked really hard," Holland says. "They understand that the stakes are high, they want to deliver something bigger and better than what they did last year, so they really want to take the time to get it right." 

"It's going to be a fantastic season," she continued. "It's gonna be worth the wait." 

To a smaller group of reporters, Holland promised that "nothing has changed with respect to Stranger Things. It's a fantastic season, there are more special effects and I think it's gonna be a really exciting season, but it just takes a little more time." 

As David Harbour  described it to us after hearing of his Emmy nom, the show is taking on some "risky" things this year, so perhaps that helps to further explain the wait. 

Photos

Stranger Things Season 3 Everything We Know So Far

Netflix also announced on Sunday that it has ordered a new show called Madam C.J. Walker, starring Octavia Spencer as Walker, black hair care pioneer and America's first black, self-made female millionaire. The limited series is based on the book On Her Own Ground by A'Lelia Bundles, and both Spencer and LeBron James are named as executive producers. 

Other announcements: 

Maniac, a mysterious drama from Cary Joji Fukunaga starring Jonah HillEmma Stone, and Justin Theroux about a man who lives in a fantasy world while locked in a mental institution, will premiere September 21. 

Master of None: Netflix "would be happy" to make another season Master of None when Aziz Ansari wants to make it. 

Gilmore Girls: Another round of Gilmore Girls has not been discussed, but creator Amy Sherman-Palladino "knows that we are very big fans of Gilmore Girls."

House of Cards: No premiere date yet for season six, but Holland confirms that season six was always planned as the final season even before Kevin Spacey was fired for misconduct. "It's a fitting end," she says. 

Mindhunter season two is currently in production. 

Stay tuned for more updates from Netflix!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Stranger Things , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News , Netflix
Latest News
The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Finally Has a Premiere Date

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul, TCA Summer Press Tour 2018

Bob Odenkirk Flashes Better Call Saul Butt Tattoo Amid Season 5 Announcement

John Stamos, Lori Loughlin

John Stamos Sends the Sweetest Birthday Message to Lori Loughlin

Jennifer Garner Goes "Camping" in New TV Show

Roseanne Barr's Failed Apology in First TV Interview

Penn Badgley, You

Penn Badgley Hilariously Explains the Gossip Girl Ending to His Confused You Costar Elizabeth Lail

DJ Khaled Praises "The Four" for Being a Real Music Show

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.