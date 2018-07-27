Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Road to Engagement

George Pimentel/WireImage
Time sure flies!
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are engaged after a whirlwind romance that started just two months ago.
Their journey to engagement has been short, but that doesn't mean it hasn't been packed with all the milestones you would expect of any happily in love couple. From awkwardly meeting the friends, to the anxiety-inducing holidays with the family, these two have all their bases covered.
So in honor of the singer's proposal to the Quantico star, we're taking a look back at the two's romantic history, starting with the star studded event where they first sparked dating rumors.
Kevin Tachman/Vogue/REX/Shutterstock
May 1, 2017: Long before the two started dating, they were just two friends wearing matching Ralph Lauren outfits to the 2017 Met Gala. And while the 36-year-old says it was just friendly, perhaps it was the start of something new.
May 2018: Tongues started wagging after the duo was spotted attending multiple events together in California. The actress and singer were first seen watching Beauty and the Beast Live in Los Angeles, before taking things further south to San Diego to watch a Padres game. They ended their fun-filled weekend with a boat ride with their friends, where they could be seen cuddling in a photo.
Instagram
June 6, 2018: Jonas basically made things official when he commented, "That smile," with a heart emoji on a photo of the star eating at In-N-Out. And, of course, Priyanka had to let the "Jealous" singer know that the attraction was mutual, so she slyly commented, "Who is cuter? Lol," on a photo of the artist and a koala.
June 11, 2018: Fast forward about a week later to Joe's cousin's wedding, where the former Bollywood star joined her rumored beau and his family on the happy occasion in Atlantic City. Dressed in a chic chartreuse dress, Priyanka held onto her stylishly dressed man, before slipping into something more casual for a family brunch by the beach.
Peter Parker / SplashNews.com
June 28, 2018: Priyanka then took her new significant other on a trip halfway around the world to Mumbai to meet her friends and family. And unsurprisingly the introduction went off without a hitch. "Priyanka's mom absolutely adored Nick. She thought he was very charming. Everyone adores them as a couple and is very supportive of the relationship," a source told E! News at the time. They rounded out their getaway by celebrating her friend's engagement at a lavish party.
July 4, 2018: Love was in the air on the Fourth of July. The two joined Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner for a bike ride in Central Park before joining the rest of the Jonas clan for an evening of fireworks and fun. A person close to the couple told E! News the singer believes Priyanka "is different from anyone else he's dated. She's very mature and sophisticated." The source added, "It's been a breath of fresh air and he's very happy with her."
@MARKMILANTHEPAPARAZZIMAN / BACKGRID
July 5, 2018: As if it wasn't obvious enough, the duo made it crystal clear that they were in it for the long haul when they got matching gold rings. Fans noticed Nick started wearing the ring in the beginning of June, before spotting the actress wearing one of her own on multiple occasions.
July 16, 2018: On one of the latest stops of their global tour, the pair flew to London to celebrate the actress' 36th birthday, along with the help of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. The foursome made it a double date when they got dinner 34 Mayfair in London, before heading over to the Ritz Casino for a nightcap.
July 26, 2018: While the two have yet to confirm their engagement personally, E! News has learned that Nick asked for Priyanka's hand in marriage after the former reportedly shut down a Tiffany & Co. to shop for the perfect engagement ring.
Cheers to the happy couple!