Inside Demi Lovato's Substance Abuse Spiral: "Friends Have Been Very Worried"

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jul. 24, 2018 4:02 PM
Demi Lovato is "stable and alert" after an apparent overdose, NBC News reports.
The 25-year-old singer was taken by ambulance to Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, according to sources, where she was administered "Naloxone," an overdose reversal drug otherwise referred to as Narcan.
Los Angeles Police confirmed to E! News that they responded to a call of an overdose around 11:40 a.m. local time, though they couldn't confirm the identity of the patient. Lovato, who has been very open about her struggles with drugs and alcohol, released a song last month called "Sober," about breaking sobriety.
Now, E! News is learning more details about Lovato's substance abuse spiral.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
"She had a sober coach who she cut out of her life a few months ago. She's been in a downward spiral ever since and has not been doing well," a source tells E! News. "She's been heavily using and her friends have been very worried that this was going to happen."
Another source shares with E! News, "Demi has been suffering her addiction disease for months now and has been spiraling."
"She made the decision to come out publicly about her relapse recently because she thought she could inspire her fans and it would help her keep on track, but she has been battling her own demons for months," the insider continues. "Demi has been trying to stay busy with her tour but she has definitely been having her ups and downs."
Etienne Ortego / Instagram
"She has had really good days where she is perfectly OK and on track and really bad days where her team and friends have been very concerned," the source tells us. "She has distanced herself from many important people in her life and even let go of a few people on her team. Everyone has been urging her to get help with her life coach, and to seek treatment again, but Demi thought she could handle it on her own. Demi recently has wanted to be more social and out in about, and has been privately partying more with friends."
Since news of her possible overdose broke on Tuesday, Lovato's famous peers have been sending their love and support on social media. Ariana Grande tweeted, "i love u @ddlovato."
Ellen DeGeneres also wrote on Twitter, "I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family." While Kesha tweeted, "Love u @ddlovato ❤️thinking of you + your family + fans + friends praying for you and thinking of you."
Back in March, Lovato got emotional onstage as she celebrated six years of sobriety. "Yesterday was a really big day for me," Lovato told the audience at her concert at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. "Yesterday, six years ago, I was drinking vodka out of a Sprite bottle at nine in the morning, throwing up in the car and I just remember thinking, 'This is no longer cute. This is no longer fun. And I'm just like my dad.'"
"So I made changes in my life," she continued. "The reason why I became so open about my story is because I know that there are people here tonight that need to ask for help and I want them to know that it's OK. Mental health is something that we all need to talk about and we need to take the stigma away from it. So let's raise the awareness. Let's let everybody know it's OK to have a mental illness and addiction problem. I'm bipolar, whatever. I take care of myself."
"I can never say thank you enough to you guys for the support that you've given me over the years," Lovato said. "And you've forgiven me for my mistakes. So thank you for being a part of saving my life. I love you guys."
