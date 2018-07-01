Khloe Kardashian Coos at a Grinning Baby True Thompson in Adorable Video

What a happy girl!

Khloe Kardashian posted on Instagram Stories on Saturday an adorable video of her and Tristan Thompson's 2 and 1/2-year-old daughter True Thompson grinning as her mommy coos to her.

"Hi Mama! Hi Mama!" Khloe coos in the filtered clip. "Oh, my happy girl. How's my happy girl?"

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also posted a photo of her holding baby True in a Pampers Pure ad, writing, "I'm so obsessed with her."