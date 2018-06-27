Tamera Mowry Reunites With Sister, Sister Mom Jackée Harry and the '90s Are Officially Back

Never knew how much we missed ya!

Sister, Sister fans were treated to one helluva reunion when Jackée Harry recently attended TV daughter Tamera Mowry-Housley 's 40th birthday bash. The actress, who played larger-than-life Lisa Landry on the hit '90s sitcom, shared a snapshot next to Tamera on Wednesday.

"I had such a great time celebrating @tameramowrytwo's 40th!" she wrote on Instagram. "Can you believe these girls are all grown up?"

No, Jackée we can't! Tamera and identical twin sister Tia Mowry-Hardrict were only 15 when Sister, Sister premiered in 1994. Tia and Tamera remain close as ever, and it's super sweet they still have a special bond with their former co-star.