Tamera Mowry Reunites With Sister, Sister Mom Jackée Harry and the '90s Are Officially Back

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Jun. 27, 2018 1:07 PM
Never knew how much we missed ya!
Sister, Sister fans were treated to one helluva reunion when Jackée Harry recently attended TV daughter Tamera Mowry-Housley 's 40th birthday bash. The actress, who played larger-than-life Lisa Landry on the hit '90s sitcom, shared a snapshot next to Tamera on Wednesday.
"I had such a great time celebrating @tameramowrytwo's 40th!" she wrote on Instagram. "Can you believe these girls are all grown up?"
No, Jackée we can't! Tamera and identical twin sister Tia Mowry-Hardrict were only 15 when Sister, Sister premiered in 1994. Tia and Tamera remain close as ever, and it's super sweet they still have a special bond with their former co-star.
The celebs' brother, actor Tahj Mowry, as well as Tamera's co-hosts from The Real attended her birthday party in Napa. The twins don't officially turn the big 4-0 until July 6, and it wouldn't be surprising if Tia and Tamera hosted another joint celebration. Almost three months ago, Tia gave birth to baby no. 2, a daughter with husband Cory Hardrict.
CBS
And as reboots, remakes and revivals continue to dominate the television landscape, is Sister, Sister a candidate for the 2018 treatment? According to Harry, most definitely.
"It's happening," she said on Steve Harvey earlier this year. "I'm excited. Tia and Tamera are my babies, too."
The cast has been talking about a Sister, Sister reboot for quite awhile, so fingers crossed it finally gets the green light this year!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?