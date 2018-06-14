When a Guilty Pleasure Becomes Plain Guilty: We Can't Enjoy The Bachelor Franchise the Same Way Anymore

The rose-colored glasses have come off and the view isn't so pretty.

Hot on the heels of a controversy surrounding season 13's frontrunner Garrett Yrigoyen liking offensive Instagram posts, The Bachelorette is once again dealing with another scandal, as Lincoln Adim, a contestant currently vying for Becca Kufrin's affection, has been charged with assault and battery after an incident in 2016.

Though they (along with ABC) were initially not commenting on Lincoln's conviction, Warner Bros. eventually issued a statement regarding this latest controversy, saying they were "investigating" how the incident didn't come up during a background check conducted by a third party.

Still, Lincoln's casting on the show brings up the moral dilemma date-card carrying members of Bachelor Nation now face while watching the show: How can we watch suitors participate in a fairy tale-inspired show when their past behavior is fodder for legitimate PR nightmares?