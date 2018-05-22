Do Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Have Matching Tattoos?

Spoiler alert: No, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson don't have matching tattoos. Sorry to put the smack down on all the did-they-just-get-matching-tattoos fervor.

One day after E! News broke the news that the unlikely duo was doing their "casual" thang together, online lookyloos (and a few publications) honed in on that the fact that the pair appeared to have the same bit of ink on each of their fingers. But looks can be deceiving.

On Tuesday, fans were quick to spot Davidson's most recent Instagram post from May 18, showing the SNL star's left arm and hand, which is filled with some major flesh art.Well a bunch of peeps peeped the fact that Pete's got an oh-so-small tattoo of a cloud on his left hand, which many fans thought just so happened to look like a tiny new tatt that Ariana showed off on her Instagram on May 13. But in reality, Ariana has a Venus symbol etched on her middle finger.

Hate to rain on your cloud parade and all.