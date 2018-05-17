Kaia Gerber Combines Two Denim Trends for the Ultimate Spring Jacket

Kaia Gerber just put a cool, new twist on an old classic: the denim jacket.

In honor of the Levi's x Karla 501 Day Celebration, a celebration for the brand's original blue jeans, the Gen X model appeared in 501 jeans, a black, strapless bodysuit, pumps and a trend-setting jacket. The Inside-Out Sherpa Jacket is a preview to Levi's new collaboration with celebrity stylist and founder of xKarla, Karla Welch. Although the style has yet to hit the market, it's a brilliant combination of two denim trends that we're currently loving: sherpa-lined jackets and deconstructed, multi-toned denim.

The jacket speaks for itself, which may be the reasoning for her classic pairings. With the nude sleeves and blue denim, it's a versatile and reversible staple that you can wear with anything through the spring and during the colder months. Knowing that most people own a denim jacket, it's a refreshing twist to a popular trend.