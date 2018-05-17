Kaia Gerber Combines Two Denim Trends for the Ultimate Spring Jacket

Kaia Gerber just put a cool, new twist on an old classic: the denim jacket. 

In honor of the Levi's x Karla 501 Day Celebration, a celebration for the brand's original blue jeans, the Gen X model appeared in 501 jeans, a black, strapless bodysuit, pumps and a trend-setting jacket. The Inside-Out Sherpa Jacket is a preview to Levi's new collaboration with celebrity stylist and founder of xKarla, Karla Welch. Although the style has yet to hit the market, it's a brilliant combination of two denim trends that we're currently loving: sherpa-lined jackets and deconstructed, multi-toned denim.

The jacket speaks for itself, which may be the reasoning for her classic pairings. With the nude sleeves and blue denim, it's a versatile and reversible staple that you can wear with anything through the spring and during the colder months. Knowing that most people own a denim jacket, it's a refreshing twist to a popular trend.

Photos

Cannes 2018: Street Style

Loving the model's reversible jacket? On May 20th, the official birthday for the 501 jeans, you can shop the entire Levi's x Karla collection. Until then, check out more denim jackets with a twist below!

ESC: Dare to Wear

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

Forever 21

Colorblocked Denim Jacket, $38

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

Guess Factory

Rina Two-Tone Denim Jacket, $55

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

Tobi

Honey Punch Side-to-Side Denim Jacket, Now $33

ESC: Dare to Wear

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

EVIDNT

Longline Denim Jacket, Now $67

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

Levi's

Hybrid Original Trucker Jacket, Now $55

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

Urban Outfitters

Western Colorblock Gas Jacket, $119

ESC: Dare to Wear

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

Tach Clothing

Dara Two-Tone Denim Jacket, $149

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

CURRENT/ELLIOTT

The Carina Oversized Denim Jacket, $380

ESC: Dare to Wear Market

Wrangler x Peter Max

Pink Contrast Denim Trucker Jacket, $379

