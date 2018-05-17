Inside Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Love Story: In-N-Out Burgers, Witty Texts and 'Super Sexy Photos'

Because, let's be clear, it's that willingness to poke fun at themselves (and each other) that's made the 10-time Grammy winner, 39, and the model-turned-television host the envy of the Internet. But for every list touting all the times the Lip Sync Battle star, 32, took a playful swipe at her husband, there are countless other reasons the couple are as well-matched as they appear on Twitter.

For starters, the couple haven't fallen victim to the competitive nature that dooms other Hollywood pair. As Teigen began collecting magazine covers, book deals and hosting gigs, her multi-hyphenate spouse (he's just one Emmy away from the coveted EGOT title) was "supportive and happy and proud," she told Cosmopolitan. "I'm with someone who is totally secure in himself. He's not trying to be anything other than what he is."

But for Teigen's sake, the Ivy League grad will happily binge watch The Real Housewives of Dallas. She, in turn, will dive into an MSNBC report he finds enthralling. More than a decade and two kids in—one insider tells E! News the duo feel the Wednesday arrival of their son makes their family feel complete—Teigen's top takeaway is surprisingly simple. The key to relationship success, she recently told In Style, is to "make each other's loves and needs feel important."