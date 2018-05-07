Iggy Azalea Claims She's "Extremely Single" Amid Tyga Dating Rumors

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., May. 7, 2018 7:20 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Iggy Azalea, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Iggy Azalea is single.

According to multiple media outlets, the 27-year-old rapper took to Twitter on Sunday to confirm she isn't dating Tyga.

"I thought it was fairly obvious, but I feel I need to clarify again," the "Fancy" artist wrote. "I'm still extremely single & im not dating anyone. Honestly."

Azalea's tweet has since been deleted. 

Azalea and Tyga sparked romance rumors in April after the two were spotted hanging out at Coachella. However, Azalea is now squashing those reports.

Azalea was previously engaged to Nick Young. The two broke off their engagement in 2016 after the basketball player was at the center of an alleged cheating scandal.

Iggy Azalea and Tyga Ignite Romance Rumors at Coachella: All the Clues

Tyga was once engaged to Blac Chyna. They share a son, King Cairo. He also previously dated Kylie Jenner.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Iggy Azalea , Tyga , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Branded: Adele

Adele Threw a Titanic-Themed 30th Birthday Party and Our Hearts May Never Go On

Carrie Underwood, Cry Pretty

Carrie Underwood Debuts Tearful Music Video for "Cry Pretty" 6 Months After Accident

BTS, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

BTS's V Stars in "Singularity" Ahead of Band's New Album Release

Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson to Receive Icon Award at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Queen Helena, The Royals 410

OMG! Queen Helena Attacks Willow's Mother and Pulls Out Her Hair (Dynasty-Style!) on The Royals

Kim D., Botched 413

RHONJ Star Kim D. Wants to Fix Her "Displaced" Boobs on Botched, But Can Dr. Terry Dubrow Make it Happen?

Chelsea Houska

Teen Mom's Chelsea Houska Gets Candid About Pregnancy and Parenthood

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.