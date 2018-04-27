Kim Kardashian on Tristan Thompson Cheating Allegations: "It's So F--ked Up"

Fri., Apr. 27, 2018

Kim Kardashian, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Kim Kardashian is breaking her silence on the allegations against Tristan Thompson.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is a guest on Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and addressed the cheating rumors surrounding sister Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend.

Khloe gave birth to her first child with Tristan, a baby girl named True Thompson, on Thursday, Apr.12. According to one insider, Khloe went into labor on Apr. 11. After her water broke, Khloe went into labor for "several hours," per another source. She then delivered the baby at a Cleveland hospital the following morning.

Kim, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe's BFF, Malika Haqq, were all there for the baby's birth.

The baby's arrival followed shortly after an alleged cheating scandal involving Tristan was reported. Amid all of the cheating reports, Tristan returned to the basketball court for the Cleveland Cavaliers' last season game on Apr. 11. After the game, Tristan made it to the hospital for the baby's birth.

Khloe Kardashian Hasn't Given Up on Tristan Thompson Yet

"Like I don't even know how to describe it besides it's just so f--ked up," Kim told Ellen DeGeneres. "We were really rooting for Khloe, and we still are...you know, she's so strong and she's doing the best that she can. It's a really sad situation all over."

Kim then explained to Ellen that she made this rule with brother Rob Kardashian that if there's a baby involved she's going to keep it "cute" and "classy" and not talk "too bad" about the situation.

"Because one day True's gonna see this and you know...it's so messed up," Kim shared.

Inside Khloe Kardashian’s Mesmerizing First Days of Motherhood

"Khloe is mesmerized and completely in love with the baby," a source recently told E! News about Khloe's first days of motherhood. "That's all she's thinking about is caring for the baby and being positive."

"She hasn't made any decisions on what she's going to do regarding Tristan. She is overcome with emotion and can't think about anything other than the baby right now," the insider shared.

Another source adds that Khloe "hasn't given up" on Tristan just yet.

"She has one foot out the door but is also holding on to the fact that her and Tristan can make it work," the insider told us. "She hasn't given up on him yet, but also hasn't really been focusing on their relationship. When they see each other, it is all about the baby and parenting together. Khloe has fallen in love with him all over again, watching him be a dad to True, but [she also] knows she needs to really take a step back and make the right decision."

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

