Prince William Jokes About Baby Names and Gives an Update on Life With a Newborn

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Apr. 25, 2018 5:54 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Life with a newborn seems to be going well for Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Just days after the proud parents welcomed their third child, the Duke of Cambridge attended an Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey in London. There, he gave an update on his new baby boy.

"Sleeping's going reasonably well so far," he said in a video tweeted by the Daily Mirror's royal correspondent Victoria Murphy. "So, he's behaving himself, which is good." 

The royal also revealed that both the child and Kate are "doing very well." He even joked about possible baby names. 

"Jerry is a strong name, absolutely," William said while speaking to Sir Jerry Mateparae, New Zealand's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

However, William and Kate have yet to officially announce the little one's name

Prince William and Kate Middleton Welcome Baby No. 3: See the Royal Couple as Kids

William attended the service with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who attended a Dawn Service earlier in the day in honor of the national day of remembrance.

Kate gave birth to the fifth air to the throne at St. Mary's Hospital in London on April 23. Kensington Palace announced the news on Twitter.

"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz," the Palace tweeted. "The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

 

William and Kate also gave the world its first glimpse of the new family member upon exiting the hospital.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Royal Baby , Prince William , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
The Arrangement

A Detective Has Dirt on Kyle and She's Not Afraid to Use it on The Arrangement: "Don't Screw This Up for Me"

Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Avengers: Infinity War Premiere

Scarlett Johansson Recalls Accidentally Flashing Her Vagina on a Plane

Rachel McAdams, Disobedience premiere

Rachel McAdams Walks Her First Red Carpet Since Giving Birth

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Anzac Day

Meghan Markle Is Near Tears at Anzac Day Service With Prince Harry

Jake Maskall, Cyrus, The Royals 408

Prince Liam Saves Cyrus From Being Thrown Out of King Robert's Bachelor Party on The Royals

Hank Azaria, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Hank Azaria's "Eyes Have Been Opened" Amid The Simpsons' Apu Controversy

Today's the Day – Miss Congeniality's "Perfect Date"

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.