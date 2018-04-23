by Jess Cohen | Mon., Apr. 23, 2018 7:41 AM
Prince William and Kate Middleton have welcomed their third child together!
The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a baby boy Monday. The couple's third child, whose name has yet to be announced, joins siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte in the royal family.
Now that the baby has arrived, we're celebrating by looking back at William and Kate's childhood pictures! The cute pictures show the adorable duo in their younger years, spending time with family and smiling for the camera.
Take a look at the super sweet baby pics of William and Kate below!
Born June 21, 1982, Prince William is photographed at Kensington Palace as a bright-eyed 7-month-old.
Little 10-month-old Wills practices his standing with Princess Diana on the grounds of Government House in Auckland, New Zealand.
Kate, age 3 in this photo, enjoys a family holiday in England's Lake District. The future royal already shows her courageous spirit as she climbs a rock in her brightly colored jumper and pigtails.
Prince Charles and Princess Diana lovingly look on as 18-month-old William explores the gardens at Kensington Palace.
Of course Prince William had photo calls growing up! This one happens to be for his second birthday where looked extra adorable playing with a ball in the gardens of Kensington Palace.
The 4-year-old duchess poses with her father Michael and sister Pippa in Jerash, Jordan. The Middletons lived nearby in Amman for several years where Michael worked as a manager for British Airways.
4-year-old William dons full Parachute Regiment regalia at Prince Charles' country home Highgrove House in 1986.
Sun-kissed and 5-years-old, the young duchess smiles sweetly (or mischievously?) for the camera back home in the U.K.
William, age 7, and Harry, age 5, look like such little gentlemen at Kensington Palace in 1989.
Every royal has to learn to ski, a tradition they still keep up today. Here, 9-year-old Prince William braves the slopes in Lech, Austria, in 1991.
