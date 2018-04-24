BTS Will Debut a New Single at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

  • By
    &

by Nikki Levy | Tue., Apr. 24, 2018 11:22 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
BTS

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for dcp

BTS has some exciting news to share!

The global sensation is set to perform the world television premiere of their new single at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, the group announced on social media Tuesday morning. 

The Korean pop band is on fire these days. Not only are they the reigning Top Social Artist winners, but they also just announced their highly anticipated new album, Love Yourself: Tear

The seven-member group, nominated for Top Social Artist again this year, scored their first Top Ten album on the Billboard 200 chart in October with Love Yourself: Her and their first top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Mic Drop."

With Kelly Clarksontaking over hosting duties, and Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes set to perform, the boy band adds even more star power to the annual award ceremony!

Photos

Billboard Music Awards 2017: Red Carpet Arrivals

While the K-Pop group is no stranger to show-stopping performances, they still get nervous in front of huge crowds and can't believe when fans are screaming for them. 

"It is like something that we can never get used to," BTS member RM told E! News in November. "It is new every day."

BTS, Billboard Magazine

Billboard Magazine

The BBMAs were the first American award show that BTS ever attended, making their performance on this year's stage even more special.

"I mean, it's crazy. This is the first time we've come to like an American award show and it's also Billboard," BTS shared with E! News at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. "The name is really huge for us. We've been listening to Billboard since we were like eight."

We can't wait to see their performance this year!

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20, at 8 p.m. ET by NBC. Tickets to attend the annual event are on sale now.

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Billboard Music Awards , Camila Cabello , 2017 Billboard Music Awards , Shawn Mendes , Kelly Clarkson , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Kourtney Kardashian, Congress

Kourtney Kardashian Meets With Congressional Leaders About Cosmetics Reform

Gigi Hadid's 'Golden Birthday' Bash With Famous Friends

Kevin Hart, J. Cole, Music Video, Kevin's Heart

Kevin Hart Takes on His Cheating Scandal in J. Cole's New Music Video

Alden Ehrenreich, Esquire

Alden Ehrenreich on All the Rumored Solo: A Star Wars Story Drama

Christina Aguilera, Melissa McCarthy, The Late Late Show With James Corden

Where Does Christina Aguilera's Carpool Karaoke Rank Among the Other Pop Divas?

Pippa Middleton

Pregnant Pippa Middleton Meets Her Newborn Nephew

Dwayne Johnson, Tiana Gia Johnson

Look Back at Dwayne Johnson's Sweetest Dad Moments!

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.