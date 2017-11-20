BTS Talks About Their Nerve-Wracking 2017 AMAs Performance in Front of The Chainsmokers

Watch : BTS Talks "Amazing" Performance at 2017 AMAs

K-Pop group BTS brought down the house when they made their debut American performance at the 2017 American Music Awards.

The group, also known as the Bangtan Boys, performed their hit song "DNA" for a raving audience at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Following their show-stopping performance, the boy band told E! News, "It was sick."

Before the show, however, was another story, with the members saying they could hardly look beyond the stage because they were so racked with nerves. BTS member Rap Monster said, "We were so nervous so we couldn't watch the audience."