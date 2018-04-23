Comparing Kate Middleton and Prince William's Royal Kids as Newborns

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Apr. 23, 2018 12:02 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have a brand new baby brother!

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed their newest little love on Monday morning. While the baby marks their second son and third child, the proud mom and dad have yet to reveal their newborn's name. 

While the public places its bets on a few predictions, the couple did debut their 8-pound, 7-ounce youngster to the world on the steps of St. Mary's Hospital in London later Monday. Middleton gave birth to their baby boy in the Lindo Wing, the private maternity unit where she's welcomed all three of her children. 

As the couple stepped out with their baby boy wrapped in a wool, lace knitted baby shawl by G. H. Hurt & Son, photographers were able to capture the first glimpses of the little one's face. 

Photos

Kate Middleton's Third Pregnancy Style

Royal Baby, Newborn Pics, Prince Charlotte, Prince George

Getty Images

Of course, at this point, William and Kate are pros at this royal tradition. In nearly identical fashion, the couple emerged from St. Mary's Hospital together three years ago to introduce their first daughter to the world in May 2015. 

Just like her little brother, Charlotte was sporting a baby bonnet for her big reveal. The couple's firstborn, Prince George, made his arrival two years prior in July 2013. 

If there's one thing all three siblings had in common, they were all kept warm by a picture-perfect swaddle and sleepy disposition. 

Needless to say, when it comes to the art of a post-birth public debut, the royal kids are true experts. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kate Middleton , Prince William , Babies , Pregnancies , Royals , Celeb Kids , Princess Charlotte , Prince George , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Royal Baby

How Baby No. 3 Fits Into England's Royal Family Tree

Paris Jackson, 2018 Evening To Foster Dreams Gala

Paris Jackson Blasts Family Members Who Think She's ''About to Die''

Camila Cabello, 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Show

Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa and Shawn Mendes Set to Perform at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Solange, Beyonce, Coachella

Watch Beyoncé and Solange Take a Tumble at Coachella

Jazmyn Simon, Dule Hill

The West Wing's Dulé Hill Marries Jazmyn Simon

Kate Middleton Wears Jenny Packham Again After Birth

Queen Elizabeth, Estimate

Queen Elizabeth Goes Horseback Riding as Kate Middleton Gives Birth to Royal Baby

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.