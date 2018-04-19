Cardi B Shows Ellen DeGeneres How She Got Pregnant

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Cardi B was utterly herself in her debut appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
Dressed in a red satin ensemble, the 25-year-old "MotorSport" rapper made plenty of funny faces and silly sounds during her interview. To start, Ellen DeGeneres congratulated her guest on her recent Saturday Night Live performance. "You know what? I was nervous for my second performance. For my first performance I was like, 'Eh! Party with Cardi! Ooh!' And then in my second one, I don't know—I was sweaty," Cardi B said. "My underarms started itching because it's like, 'Oh, my God! The world gon' know I'm pregnant! Oh! Here we go! Opinions! Coming!'"
Though Cardi B's baby bump was on full display on SNL, DeGeneres said it was well hidden on her show. "I got Spanx. I got three layers of clothes," Cardi B said. "You know what I'm sayin'?"
When DeGeneres brought up Cardi B's Coachella performance last weekend, she joked that because of all the twerking, it looked as if she were going into labor onstage. "They say the more you move, the easier it will come out," Cardi B said. "You know what I'm sayin'? And I'm, 'Come out fast!'" Joking about her raunchy choreography, she added, "I was just trying to show the world how I got pregnant in the first place. Like that! Like that! That's how it happened."
"We were all curious and we didn't know how," DeGeneres said. "Now we do, and that's great!"
DeGeneres heard a rumor that Cardi B has been craving doughnuts during her pregnancy, but the "Bodak Yellow" rapper apologetically admitted her tastes are ever changing. "It really depends, you know? Like, sometimes...everything depends," she said. "Like, this whole week I've been eating ice cream, ice cream, ice cream. And then, like, I like everything like lemon-ish."
Later in the interview, DeGeneres asked Cardi B if she has decided what to call her firstborn. "My dude [Offset] named the baby. I really like the name. Imma let him say the name since he named the baby," Cardi B teased. "It's, like, almost tricky but when it comes out, it's like, 'Ahh!'"
Check your local listings to watch the interview in its entirety.
