Inside Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Epic Love Story: An Intense and Determined Romance

What a difference 15 years can make.

Or 15 minutes for that matter, because when Keith Urban met Nicole Kidman at the 2005 G'Day USA gala honoring Australians in Los Angeles, he was pretty much down for the count.

And yet, it took him four months to pick up the phone.

'I'm like, 'You didn't love me at first sight, you didn't notice me,' and he's like, 'Yes I did but I just didn't let on,' but we kind of met and then about four months later he called me,'" Kidman recalled on Ellen in 2013. A month after that, Kidman was sold, too.

"I kind of like getting married and then getting to know each other; I know that it sounds incredibly strange, but to me, it's a more natural process," she told Elle in 2014.

As Kidman has since revealed, a romantic motorcycle ride, her arms wrapped around the singer, through Woodstock, N.Y., and a romantic picnic helped seal the deal.

"I was a goner—I mean, c'mon," the Big Little Lies star told WSJ. Magazine earlier this year.