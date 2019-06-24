Nicole Kidman's Youngest Daughters Were in Big Little Lies—Did You Spot Them?

Meryl Streep is not the only new face in Big Little Lies this season.   

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's daughters, Sunday Rose, 10, and Faith Margaret, 8, made their TV debut as extras during classroom scenes in the acclaimed drama series.

The pair, who were listed as "school children" in the credits of episode 2 and 3, were involved in scenes featuring Kidman's on-screen sons Max and Josh Wright (played by Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti).

Cameron told the Huffington Post that Faith can be spotted next to him in episode 2.

"In the classroom scene where I say, "What about a dead father?" and we're sitting down in a circle, Faith was sitting next to me," he said. "And they did some other scenes, yeah!"

Kidman first revealed her youngest daughters would cameo in BLL while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in October. In a Studio 10 interview in June, Kidman further explained how Faith and Sunday ended up on screen.

"I just wanted them to be at work with me," she said. "They were there the day that Reese got the ice cream truck for my birthday, so they were thrilled. You do see their faces in the classroom actually, which they're like, ‘eh, I wish I had a bigger role.'"

Big Little Lies

HBO

Kidman—who also has two adopted children, Isabella and Connor, with ex Tom Cruise—won a Golden Globe and Emmy for her portrayal of Celeste Wright.

The second chapter of Big Little Lies follows the Monterey Five (played by Zoë Kravitz, Laura Dern, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley and Kidman) coming to terms with their actions after the death of Celeste's husband Perry (Alexander Skarsgard).

Streep joined the cast as Perry's grieving mother Mary Louise—and the internet can't get enough of her insults and incredible scream.

