Nicole Kidman's Youngest Daughters Were in Big Little Lies—Did You Spot Them?

Meryl Streep is not the only new face in Big Little Lies this season.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's daughters, Sunday Rose, 10, and Faith Margaret, 8, made their TV debut as extras during classroom scenes in the acclaimed drama series.

The pair, who were listed as "school children" in the credits of episode 2 and 3, were involved in scenes featuring Kidman's on-screen sons Max and Josh Wright (played by Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti).

Cameron told the Huffington Post that Faith can be spotted next to him in episode 2.

"In the classroom scene where I say, "What about a dead father?" and we're sitting down in a circle, Faith was sitting next to me," he said. "And they did some other scenes, yeah!"