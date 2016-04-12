Allison Holker and Stephen "tWitch" Boss Welcome a Baby Boy—Find Out His Name

UPDATE: Allison Holker confirmed the birth of her baby boy, Maddox Laurel Boss, by sharing his very first photo on social media Tuesday.

She wrote on Instagram, "On Easter Sunday I gave birth to our Son MADDOX LAUREL BOSS he was 8 lbs 15 oz and full of joy. He has already stolen my heart with is big bright eyes, stunning radiant smile and the way he snuggles perfectly into my arms, he is perfect in every way! He is and will always be my precious boy. And I feel so blessed to be his mother."

________

E! News can confirm the Dancing With the Stars professional dancer gave birth to a baby boy, her first child with husband and So You Think You Can Dance star Stephen "tWitch" Boss on Easter Sunday. The baby weighed in at 8 lbs., 15 oz and was 22 inches long. As for his name, we'd love to introduce you to Maddox Laurel Boss.

"(Maddox's birth) was truly an unforgettable moment and we are grateful to everyone that shared in the experience and made it so monumental. Our family feels full," the couple said in a statement to E! News. "Maddox already has the best big sister Weslie, they have already bonded and share a truly beautiful love."

Before the delivery took place, Allison gave fans a prediction of how her final moments of pregnancy would go. While appearing in the March issue of Fit Pregnancy and Baby, the 28-year-old even shared her plan for giving birth.

"I can't be sleeping when I go into labor," she told the publication "Who knows? It could turn into a dance party. There may be twerking!"