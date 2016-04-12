Allison Holker and Stephen "tWitch" Boss Welcome a Baby Boy—Find Out His Name

UPDATE: Allison Holker confirmed the birth of her baby boy, Maddox Laurel Boss, by sharing his very first photo on social media Tuesday.
She wrote on Instagram, "On Easter Sunday I gave birth to our Son MADDOX LAUREL BOSS he was 8 lbs 15 oz and full of joy. He has already stolen my heart with is big bright eyes, stunning radiant smile and the way he snuggles perfectly into my arms, he is perfect in every way! He is and will always be my precious boy. And I feel so blessed to be his mother."
________
E! News can confirm the Dancing With the Stars professional dancer gave birth to a baby boy, her first child with husband and So You Think You Can Dance star Stephen "tWitch" Boss on Easter Sunday. The baby weighed in at 8 lbs., 15 oz and was 22 inches long. As for his name, we'd love to introduce you to Maddox Laurel Boss.
"(Maddox's birth) was truly an unforgettable moment and we are grateful to everyone that shared in the experience and made it so monumental. Our family feels full," the couple said in a statement to E! News. "Maddox already has the best big sister Weslie, they have already bonded and share a truly beautiful love."
Before the delivery took place, Allison gave fans a prediction of how her final moments of pregnancy would go. While appearing in the March issue of Fit Pregnancy and Baby, the 28-year-old even shared her plan for giving birth.
"I can't be sleeping when I go into labor," she told the publication "Who knows? It could turn into a dance party. There may be twerking!"
In other words, makeup and heels would absolutely be part of the journey. "That's just who I am," she explained. "Nobody but my husband and my daughter sees me without my eyebrows painted on."
Back in October, the Hollywood couple announced their family was expanding during a live episode of Dancing With the Stars. Allison's daughter from a previous relationship was on-hand when the news was delivered to host Erin Andrews.
Just two months later, the pair revealed the sex of their baby after enjoying a gender reveal party.
"It's a boy!!!! #BabyBossboy," tWitch wrote on Instagram. "Surrounded by so much love today!!! Life is beautiful."
What else is beautiful is the couple's love for one another. One look at their social media pages and fans will be able to see the love between mom and dad as they enter a new chapter of their lives—that will still be filled with plenty of dancing.
"When ur 9 months pregnant ... And throw a dance party for your baby shower . I love you @sir_twitch_alot," Allison recently shared on Instagram. "We danced our way in to love and still every time we dance I'm reminded of everything I love about you! #pregnant #besthusbandaward #dance."
Congratulations to the couple on their big news!
This story was originally posted on March 29, 2016, at 2:02 p.m.