Pregnant Allison Holker and tWitch Reveal They're Expecting a Baby Boy!

Allison Holker is one lucky lady, because she's going to be surrounded by handsome men.

The pregnant Dancing With the Stars dancer and her husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss revealed to fans on Instagram today that they're expecting a baby boy! Posing together, the couple flashed big smiles while holding a cake that revealed blue layers during what seemed to be a gender reveal party.

"It's a boy!!!! #BabyBossboy Surrounded by so much love today!!! Life is beautiful," tWitch captioned the photo, and followed up later on in the night with a sweet throwback photo of himself with Holker on their wedding night.

"Two years ago our journey became one. Two individuals forming a family unit. @allisonholker You're truly my better half and even though we annually honor our wedding day, it's truly our everyday process that makes our relationship special. It's those other 364 days that makes this one that much better. Growth, inspiration, love, and good memories make us the Boss family. And babe I can't wait to celebrate many more..........with many more. #LTTLltp #2yearslater," he wrote.