Allison Holker Is Pregnant! Dancing With the Stars Pro Expecting Baby With tWitch

Congratulations are in order for Allison Holker!

The Dancing With the Stars pro revealed some huge news on tonight's episode. Spoiler alert: She's expecting a baby with Stephen "tWitch" Boss.

"Well, as a pro, you know, most memorable year really is such a special time because we get to celebrate someone's beautiful story and share it with the world," she shared with host Erin Andrews when discussing this week's theme. "But I actually have a special guest here, come on here."

She continued, "This is my daughter and my husband. And 2015 is actually turning out to be such a memorable year for us, because we actually recently found out that I'm pregnant."